Tampa Bay hosts Chicago following shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (14-11-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-6-2, first in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Tampa Bay after the Lightning took down Dallas 4-3 in a shootout.

The Lightning are 20-6-2 against Central Division teams. Tampa Bay ranks second in the Nhl averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

The Blackhawks are 14-11-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago is 14th in the NHL with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last meeting on March 7, Tampa Bay won 6-3. Yanni Gourde scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 14 goals and has 27 points. Ondrej Palat has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 15 goals and has 29 points. Patrick Kane has 12 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Blackhawks: None listed.