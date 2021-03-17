Sports

Arizona visits Anaheim, aims to stop road skid

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (12-13-4, sixth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-16-6, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits Anaheim looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Ducks are 8-16-6 against division opponents. Anaheim is the last team in the NHL averaging only 3.6 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads the team with 13 total assists.

The Coyotes are 12-13-4 against West Division teams. Arizona averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Lawson Crouse leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 24, Arizona won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with a plus-four in 30 games this season. Rakell has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 14 total assists and has 22 points. Clayton Keller has 8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .860 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (lower body), John Gibson: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body).

