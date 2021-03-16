Vancouver visits Ottawa after overtime win

Vancouver Canucks (14-16-2, sixth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-20-2, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Vancouver after the Canucks took down Ottawa 3-2 in overtime.

The Senators are 10-20-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The Canucks are 14-16-2 against opponents in the North Division. Vancouver averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 22 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 11 assists. Thomas Chabot has seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 14 goals and has 29 points. J.T. Miller has four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body).