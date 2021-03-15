Irving, Harden lead Nets to 117-112 win over rival Knicks

New York Knicks' Julius Randle, left, drives past Brooklyn Nets' Jeff Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Kyrie Irving scored 34 points, James Harden welcomed himself to New York’s basketball rivalry with his 10th triple-double of the season, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Knicks 117-112 on Monday night.

Harden finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in his first game against the Knicks since arriving in Brooklyn two months ago and turning the Nets into one of the NBA’s best teams.

The Nets agreed to the deal that brought Harden to Brooklyn on Jan. 13, playing short-handed that night at Madison Square Garden in a 116-109 victory over the Knicks. That made them just 7-6, but they are 20-7 since Harden’s arrival, including 19-4 when at least two of their three superstars play.

Jeff Green scored 20 points as the Nets won for the 13th time in 14 games, even with Kevin Durant sitting out the last 12 of them with a strained left hamstring.

Julius Randle had 33 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who are in a tough stretch with Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Philadelphia, the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, in their first four games after the All-Star break.

BUCKS 133, WIZARDS 122

WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his third consecutive triple-double to lead Milwaukee past Washington for its fourth consecutive victory.

The Bucks pulled away late after letting a 26-point third-quarter lead slip to five midway through the fourth.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 37 points after sitting out Saturday to rest a sore left knee. Russell Westbrook had 23 points and a season-high 17 assists. Washington has lost four in a row.

CLIPPERS 109, MAVERICKS 99

DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 14 in a rare start and the Clippers beat Dallas.

Luka Doncic had 25 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for Dallas, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points.

Paul George scored 15 as seven Clippers finished in double figures. Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Nicolas Batum, who sat while Morris made his third start of the season, had a couple of big 3-pointers and scored 14. Reggie Jackson and Patrick Patterson scored 12 apiece.

HORNETS 122, KINGS 116

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Gordon Hayward added 25 and Charlotte overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half and extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points, while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hornets (20-18) trailed the entire way until Hayward came up with the play of the game — a steal and thunderous dunk — with 1:33 left.

SPURS 109, PISTONS 99

DETROIT (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as San Antonio beat Detroit.

Detroit’s leading scorer, Jeremi Grant, left the game in the third quarter after falling hard on his hip while trying to drive between Drew Eubanks and Rudy Gay.

Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which had six players in double figures. The Spurs had lost three of four, including a 35-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Josh Jackson had 15 points for the Pistons, who have lost four straight, while Grant scored 14.