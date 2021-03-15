Germantown’s Arnold is AP Player of Year; Siska top coach

Kamorea “KK” Arnold delivered.

That is the simplest way to sum up the sophomore season for the Germantown girls basketball standout who is also the state’s top college prospect regardless of class.

Faced with the lofty expectations that come with being a top-10 recruit nationally, the 5-foot-9 point guard showed an improved version of herself while leading the Warhawks to their first state championship. She finished the year with a signature performance in the state final that put an exclamation point on the campaign.

Arnold’s play was so impressive that a panel of sportswriters from around the state made her the unanimous pick for The Associated Press girls basketball state player of the year. Black Hawk’s Bailey Butler and Green Bay Notre Dame’s Sammy Opichka, two seniors, were also nominated.

Arnold is the first sophomore to win the award since 2013 when former Divine Savior Holy Angels standout Arike Ogunbowale, a player to whom she is often compared, received the honor.

“It’s a great comparison. I love hearing that, especially me being from the area, but I always say Arike is Arike and I’m KK,” said Arnold, who is ranked fifth in the 2023 class by ESPN. “I carry my own label.”

Arnold averaged 22.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals for Germantown. Known for her ability to attack the basket, she raised her three-point shooting from 23.6% as a freshman to 30.3% as a sophomore and lifted her free throw percentage from 67.6% to 73%.

And physically, she was more prepared for the demands of play in the Greater Metro Conference, one of the toughest in the state.

“Freshman year she attacked the basket just as much but ended up on the ground because of getting contact at the basket and not being able to absorb it as much,” Germantown coach Matt Stuve said. “She just physically got a lot stronger and you didn’t see her on the ground nearly as much after that contact.”

Arnold had a career-high 41 points in a 77-74 victory over DSHA on Dec. 4. She posted five double-doubles in scoring and rebounding this season. She also flirted with triple-doubles in the game with DSHA (10 rebounds, nine assists) and on Feb. 18 against Beaver Dam in the sectional semifinal (26 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists).

She averaged 25.8 points, eight rebounds and 4.6 assists in the tournament, completing the run with a 31-point, seven-assist showing in a 63-48 win over Hudson in the final on Feb. 27. The win was highlighted by a decisive run in which Arnold either scored or assisted on 20 of 23 points to help the Warhawks break open a tie game.

It was Germantown’s 14th straight win to end the season.

“After that game we lost against Brookfield Central (on Jan. 12), we carried ourselves a little different,” Arnold said. “We picked it up. We said we’re not losing any more. We said we need to lock in on the rest on the season, just believe in our coach.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska took over a team that had won two games in 2016-17, including none in conference play.

But Siska believed the youthful L-Cats could develop into a special group when he first saw the players in the gym and how hard they worked in practices and the offseason.

Lake Mills made continual progress, including reaching the state tournament for the first time last year, and the L-Cats’ journey was fully realized Feb. 26 at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Lake Mills, with 10 seniors on the roster, won the WIAA Division 3 state championship -- defeating top-ranked and previously undefeated La Crosse Aquinas 78-67 in the title game.

“You work toward this and form memories for a lifetime,” said Siska, 36, in his fourth season as Lake Mills’ coach. “The biggest thing has been the journey the last four years.”

For his efforts directing the L-Cats (25-2) to their first girls basketball state title after navigating a difficult playoff schedule that included four ranked teams, Siska was named The Associated Press girls basketball coach of the year by a statewide panel of sportswriters.

“I’m just so proud of my kids,” Siska said. “We felt we had the toughest road to go through.”

Other coaches nominated for the honor included Mishicot’s Mike Garceau, Germantown’s Matt Stuve, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption’s Ryan Klein, Green Bay Notre Dame’s Sara Rohde and Hudson’s Jessica Vadnais.

Second-seeded and fourth-ranked Lake Mills was in an underdog role in the title game after dropping a regular-season game to top-seeded Aquinas 75-60, but Siska said, “We believed we could win.”

And the L-Cats did with an outstanding performance.

“It was a little surreal (afterward),” Siska said. “Even as a player you dream of that championship. Then you think about that you’re losing 10 seniors. … There are still a lot of emotions. It hasn’t fully set in.”

Five players scored in double figures in Lake Mills’ title-game victory, led by senior center Vivian Guerrero’s 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The Capitol North Conference champion L-Cats advanced to the final earlier that day with a 70-60 state semifinal victory over third-seeded and seventh-ranked Howards Grove. They were led by senior wing Jade Pitta (19 points) and senior guard Julianna Wagner (18 points), who returned earlier than expected during the season after tearing her ACL in last year’s state semifinal loss.

The two victories in Oshkosh capped a four-game gauntlet of what Siska considered state-championship-caliber teams. Lake Mills edged host and sixth-ranked Prairie du Chien, 57-56, on Guerrero’s last-second basket in the sectional semifinal and earned a 65-59 double-overtime sectional final victory over fifth-ranked Marshall, the only other team to defeat Lake Mills during the regular season.

Siska said he was honored by the recognition and thanked his players, administration and coaching staff of Samantha Herrington, Bobby Rose, Haylee Erb and Meg Ranney.

“Having a great staff really helps and allowed me to do what I do,” he said.

Siska said Lake Mills took better care of the basketball and played with a sense of urgency the second half of the season.

He said the players’ experience helped, as the team didn’t panic.

Siska said he learned a great deal from the players, including about remaining calm.

Siska, who grew up as a basketball gym rat in Indiana, built up a high school boys basketball program in North Carolina from 2013-17 prior to arriving at Lake Mills.

“We knew we had potential in the freshman class, but we knew it would take a lot of work to get there,” Siska said, recalling when he took over at Lake Mills. “The amount of work these kids put in during the offseasons and during the season was incredible.”