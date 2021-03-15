Jarnkrok, Predators beat Lightning 4-1

Nashville Predators' Calle Jarnkrok, of Sweden, celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Calle Jarnkrok had a short-handed goal and three assists, helping the Nashville Predators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday.

Pekka Rinne stopped 38 shots and picked up his 14th career assist in Nashville’s first victory against Tampa Bay in six meetings on the season. Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist, and Eeli Tolvanen and Viktor Arvidsson also scored.

The Predators won for the second time in the past eight games.

Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay, which lost for the second time on home ice this season in 12 games. Curtis McElhinney fell to 2-3-1 on the season after stopping 22 shots.