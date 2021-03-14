Morant and the Grizzlies visit conference foe Oklahoma City

Memphis Grizzlies (17-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Oklahoma City and Memphis face off on Sunday.

The Thunder are 8-16 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 111.5 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 8-11 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks fourth in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.6.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Thunder 122-113 in their last matchup on Feb. 17. Valanciunas led Memphis with 22 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced Oklahoma City scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford leads the Thunder averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 14.4 points per game while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Roby is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 8.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 19.7 points and collecting 3.4 rebounds. Dillon Brooks is averaging 1.9 assists and 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 101 points, 43.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 45.4% shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 49.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Darius Bazley: day to day (shoulder), George Hill: out (thumb), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (quad), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).