WHL Roundup: Tate Popple scores his second goal in OT, Warriors edge Wheat Kings

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Tate Popple scored his second goal of the game 1:07 into overtime and the Moose Jaw Warriors opened their Western Hockey League season with a 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday.

Cade Hayes and Eric Alarie also scored while Boston Bilious made 19 saves for the Warriors (1-0-0).

Ben McCartney, Jake Chiasson and Braden Scheider supplied the offence for the Wheat Kings (0-0-1).

Ethan Kruger stopped 27-of-31 shots for Brandon.

---

RAIDERS 6 PATS 3

REGINA — Ozzy Wiesblatt scored once and set up two more and Max Paddock made 28 saves against his former team as the Raiders (1-0-0) doubled up the Pats (0-1-0) in the first game of the season for both squads.

---

TIGERS 6 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Defenceman Cole Clayton produced a hat trick, Brett Kemp added a goal and two assists and Garin Bjorklund stopped 39 shots as Medicine Hat (3-2-0) downed the Hitmen (1-1-1) to avoid a third straight loss.

---

HURRICANES 7 REBELS 4

RED DEER, Alta. —Chase Wheatcroft and Jett Jones each scored twice, Carl Tetachuk kicked out 24-of-25 shots in 54 minutes of relief, and Lethbridge (1-2-0) erased an early 4-1 deficit with six straight goals to top the Rebels (1-3-1) for its first win of the season.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.