Irving leads Brooklyn against Detroit after 40-point outing

Detroit Pistons (10-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (25-13, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays the Detroit Pistons after Kyrie Irving scored 40 points in the Nets' 121-109 win against the Celtics.

The Nets have gone 12-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn is 14-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pistons have gone 7-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit gives up 111.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Nets 122-111 in their last meeting on Feb. 9. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 32 points, and Irving paced Brooklyn scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 49.2% and averaging 25.3 points. Irving is averaging 22.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.7 points while adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Mason Plumlee is averaging 4.7 assists and 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 9-1, averaging 121.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 47.8% shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (knee), Blake Griffin: out (health protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).