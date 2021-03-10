Stroud, Fresno St. beat New Mexico 85-77 in MWC tourney

Fresno State guard Deon Stroud dunks against Fresno State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) AP

Deon Stroud had 19 points as No. 6 seed Fresno State got past New Mexico 85-77 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs play third-seeded Colorado State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Isaiah Hill added 17 points for Fresno State, while Anthony Holland chipped in 15. Holland also had 10 rebounds and six assists. Hill had seven turnovers but only five assists.

Orlando Robinson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Fresno State (12-11). He also committed seven turnovers.

Fresno State totaled 51 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jeremiah Francis III had 19 points for the No. 11 seed Lobos (6-16). Makuach Maluach added 16 points. Isaiah Marin had 13 points.

