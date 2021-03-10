Minnesota visits New Orleans on 4-game road skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (7-29, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-21, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota travels to New Orleans looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Pelicans are 8-13 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is fifth in the league with 52.3 points in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 19.3.

The Timberwolves are 4-15 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 6-27 when giving up more than 100 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 120-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Naz Reid led Minnesota with 20 points, and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is shooting 47.2% and averaging 23.9 points. Lonzo Ball is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and 16.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 22 points and grabbing 10.9 rebounds. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 121.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 49.7% shooting.

Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 107.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: day to day (toe), JJ Redick: day to day (heel).

Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).