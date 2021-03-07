Sports

Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past UMKC in Summit tourney

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Rocky Kreuser had 16 points as North Dakota State held off Kansas City 69-65 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Sunday night.

Jarius Cook and Tyree Eady added 15 points each for the Bison and Eady grabbed nine rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had eight rebounds for North Dakota State (14-11).

Josiah Allick had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Roos (11-13), Brandon McKissic added 13 points and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.

