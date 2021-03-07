Colorado hosts Arizona after Rantanen’s 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (11-10-3, sixth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-7-2, third in the West Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit Colorado after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The Avalanche have gone 13-7-2 against division opponents. Colorado ranks ninth in the Nhl averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.9.

The Coyotes are 11-10-3 against the rest of their division. Arizona has converted on 20.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 17 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 27, Colorado won 6-2. Rantanen recorded a team-high 2 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 12 goals, adding 12 assists and recording 24 points. Nazem Kadri has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with a plus-seven in 23 games this season. Clayton Keller has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: J.T. Compher: day to day (upper body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (upper body), Matt Calvert: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Coyotes: None listed.