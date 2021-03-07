Sports

Mosley’s late TD run helps PVAMU beat Texas Southern 20-19

The Associated Press

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas

Kristian Mosley scored on a 4-yard run with 1:40 to play and Prairie View beat Texas Southern 20-19 on Saturday night.

Prairie View (1-0, 1-0 Southwestern Conference) has won six in a row against the Tigers (0-1, 0-1).

Freshman quarterback Trazon Connley, who replaced starter Tyreke Starks after halftime, hit Chris Johnson to convert a fourth-and-18 from the 22 and Mosley scored the winning touchdown on the next play.

Thaddeus Peyton was 18-of-22 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Texas Southern. LaDarius Owens added 109 yards rushing on 16 carries.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service