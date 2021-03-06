Sports
Roberts, Allen lead Georgia St over Arkansas St in Sun Belt
Justin Roberts had 17 points to lead five Georgia State players in double figures as the Panthers narrowly beat Arkansas State 71-68 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament second round on Saturday.
Corey Allen added 15 points for the Panthers (15-5, 8-4). Evan Johnson chipped in 11 and Jalen Thomas and Eliel Nsoseme each had 10.
Norchad Omier had 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Red Wolves (11-13). Marquis Eaton added 16 points and eight assists, and Keyon Wesley had seven rebounds.
