Islanders cruise to 4th straight win with 5-2 win vs. Sabres

Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves as the Islanders improved to 9-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum this season and 14-6-4 overall. Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee also scored.

New York beat Buffalo for the fifth straight time this season, outscoring the Islanders 19-7 in those five meetings. The teams meet again Sunday for their third game in four days in the same venue.

Sam Reinhart and Jacob Bryson scored for the Sabres, who dropped their sixth straight. Bryson put Buffalo in front when he scored his first career goal 33 seconds into his sixth game, but the Islanders responded with four goals in the second.

CANUCKS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored in a 42-second span in the third period and Vancouver beat NHL-leading Toronto to sweep the two-game series.

Horvat tied it on a power play at 8:49, and Miller gave the Canucks the lead at 9:31. Nils Hoglander completed the scoring with 3:07 left.

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 37 saves to help Vancouver improve to 11-15-2.

John Tavares and Jimmy Vesey scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs dropped to 18-6-2 after losing two straight in regulation for the first time this season.

DUCKS 5, AVALANCHE 4, OT

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf scored on a power play 1:59 into overtime and Anaheim snapped a nine-game winless streak.

Troy Terry had two goals, Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists and Kevin Shattenkirk added a goal and an assist to help the Ducks win for the first time since Feb. 11.

Ryan Miller made 29 saves for his 389th career win, tying him with Dominik Hasek for 14th place in NHL history.

Rantanen had two goals, and Brandon Saad and Logan O’Connor scored for the Avalanche. Center Nathan MacKinnon missed his second straight game following a hit to the head at San Jose on Wednesday night.

PENGUINS 4, FLYERS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann pounced on a rebound and knocked it past Bryan Elliott with less than 10 minutes to go to lead the Penguins past the Flyers.

The Penguins took two of three from the Flyers during Philadelphia’s extended stay in Pittsburgh, with McCann providing the difference in the finale when Brandon Tanev’s shot smacked off Elliott’s pad and ended up on McCann’s stick. McCann fired it into the net, then went skates over skull after tripping over Elliott immediately after scoring his fifth of the season.

Zach Aston-Reese, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 19 saves as the Penguins pulled back into a tie with the Flyers in the cramped East Division.

Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers.

PANTHERS 6, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Noel Acciari scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and Florida got its second straight victory.

Acciari, who began the day with no points in 14 games this season, scored twice in a three-goal second period as the Panthers took the lead for good. He finished off the hat trick with an unassisted goal with 3:02 left.

Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist as the Panthers improved to 8-1-1 on the road this season. Jonathan Huberdeau also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, which lost its third straight and dropped to 1-9 combined against the Central Division’s top three teams. Filip Forsberg had two assists, including the 200th of his career.

RANGERS 6, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice and the streaking Rangers sent the Devils to their fifth straight loss and eighth in nine games.

Adam Fox, Ryan Strome, Kevin Rooney Libor Hajek and Filip Chytil also scored as New York won its third straight and sixth in eight games.

Alexandar Georgiev had 24 saves while filling in for the injured Igor Shesterkin, who sustained a groin injury in a 6-1 win over New Jersey Thursday night.

P.K. Subban and Mikhail Maltsev scored in a 17-second first-period span to give the slumping Devils some hope after falling behind 2-0. Nathan Bastian closed the gap to 5-3, but Strome iced the game with an empty net goal.

CANADIENS 7, JETS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Brendan Gallagher scored twice in the Canadiens' four-goal second period.

Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli, Joel Armia, Paul Byron and Jeff Petry also scored for Montreal. Tomas Tatar had three assists and Carey Price stopped 28 shots.

The Canadiens were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at Winnipeg on Thursday night and had had lost six of their last seven overall (1-2-4).

Mathieu Perrault spoiled Price’s shutout bid with a power-play goal with 8:46 to go for Winnipeg, which had won six of its previous seven.

COYOTES 5, WILD 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Pitlick scored twice, Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and Arizona rallied to beat Minnesota.

Lawson Crouse scored for the first time in 21 games, and Jakob Chychrun also scored for the Coyotes, who trailed 2-0 after one period. Niklas Hjalmarsson, Clayton Keller and Derick Brassard each had two assists. Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots.

Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway scored 52 seconds apart in the first for the Wild, who lost for the fourth time in 11 games (7-3-1). Cam Talbot finished with 26 saves.

STARS 5, BLUE JACKETS 0

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored his NHL-leading ninth power-play goal and the Stars tallied twice in the opening period for the first time this season, winning for only the second time in the past 12 games.

The 36-year-old Pavelski scored 45 seconds after Jason Dickinson poked a loose puck under the left leg of Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Stars rookie Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his first career shutout, coming in his seventh start.

Roope Hintz, Radek Faksa and Miro Heiskanen also scored for Dallas. It was the second straight game Heiskanen scored after coming up empty in his first 17.

KINGS 4, BLUES 3, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored 1:45 into overtime, Anze Kopitar had two goals and an assist and the Kings rallied for the win after trailing by three goals in the first period.

Kempe scored off a pass from Gabriel Vilardi to cap a 3-on-1 rush and help the Kings end a four-game losing streak.

Matt Luff scored and Jonathan Quick made 22 saves for the Kings, who had not overcome a three-goal deficit to win since Dec. 18, 2014.

David Perron, Nathan Walker and Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Blues, whose four-game winning streak ended.