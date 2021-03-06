No. 17 Oklahoma State beats No. 6 West Virginia 85-80

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, center, celebrates after defeating West Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) AP

Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points and No. 17 Oklahoma State beat No. 6 West Virginia 85-80 on Saturday in their Big 12 regular-season finale.

The Cowboys (18-7, 11-7 Big 12) made up for the loss of two starters by finding holes in the defense for easy layups and shooting 58% from the floor.

Oklahoma State was without star freshman Cade Cunningham, who injured his left ankle late in a loss to No. 3 Baylor on Thursday. Isaac Likekele also sat out for the sixth time in seven games with a hand injury.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 18 points for Oklahoma State.

Taz Sherman led West Virginia (18-8, 11-6 Big 12) with 20 points.

NO. 21 VIRGINIA 68, LOUISVILLE 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored 24 points, Trey Murphy III added 17 and Virginia won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship.

Assured of least a No. 2 seed entering the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4) received a huge opening for bigger things when first-place Florida State lost at Notre Dame.

Virginia then methodically took care of the Cardinals (13-6, 8-5) to leapfrog the Seminoles. David Johnson had 14 points for Louisville.

NOTRE DAME 83, NO. 11 FLORIDA STATE 73

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points and Dane Goodwin had 15 to help Notre Dame beat Florida State, costing the the Seminles the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title

The Fighting Irish (10-14, 7-11) beat a ranked team for the first since since November 2017.

Scottie Barnes led Florida State (15-5, 11-4) with 17 points.

NO. 4 ILLINOIS 73, NO. 7 OHIO STATE 68

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points, and Illinois rallied to beat Ohio State.

Andre Curbelo also had 19 points to help Illinois (20-6, 16-4 Big Ten) win for the 11th time in 12 games.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State (18-8, 12-8 Big) with 19 points.

NO. 8 ALABAMA 89, GEORGIA 79

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half and Alabama beat Georgia for its school-record 17th Southeastern Conference victory.

Jahvon Quinerly added 18 points for Alabama (21-6, 16-2).

Sahvir Wheeler led Georgia (14-11, 7-11) with 18 points

PROVIDENCE 54, NO. 10 VILLANOVA 52

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left TO help Providence hold on after blowing a 20-point lead.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shot a 3-pointer after a long inbounds pass, but the shot hit the front of the rim and the buzzer sounded before Jermaine Samuels tipped it in.

Duke and Nate Watson scored 20 points apiece for Providence (13-12, 9-10 Big East).

Samuels had 21 points for Villanova (16-5, 11-4).

NO. 12 ARKANSAS 87, TEXAS A&M 80

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and Arkansas beat Texas A&M to match the program’s longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games.

The Razorbacks 21-5, 13-4) also won 11 straight SEC games in 1993-94 en route to a national championship.

Quenton Jackson and Emmanuel Miller each had 23 points for Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8).

NO. 14 CREIGHTON 93, BUTLER 73

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and Creighton closed a difficult week off the court with a victory over Butler.

The Bluejays (18-7, 14-6 Big East) won for the first time in three games, doing it without head coach Greg McDermott. He is suspended indefinitely for making racially insensitive remarks to his team following a Feb. 27 loss. Assistant coach Alan Huss served as interim head coach against the Bulldogs.

Chuck Harris had a career-high 29 points for Butler (9-14, 8-12).

NO. 23 PURDUE 67, INDIANA 58

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 20 points, and Jaden Ivey added 17 and Purdue beat Indiana for the ninth straight game.

Purdue (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten) heads into next week’s Big Ten Tournament with five consecutive wins. Edey also had nine rebounds.

Aljami Durham had 14 points for Indiana (12-14, 7-12).