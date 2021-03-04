UC Davis looks to extend streak vs Hawaii

Hawaii (10-8, 8-8) vs. UC Davis (8-6, 6-4)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its sixth straight conference win against Hawaii. UC Davis' last Big West loss came against the Cal State Northridge Matadors 80-77 on Feb. 5. Hawaii won 79-76 at home against Long Beach State in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Rainbow Warriors have been led by the senior duo of Casdon Jardine and James Jean-Marie. Jardine has averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jean-Marie has recorded 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by sophomores Ezra Manjon and Elijah Pepper, who have combined to score 30.6 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JARDINE: Jardine has connected on 43.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 26 over the last five games. He's also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rainbow Warriors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. UC Davis has an assist on 25 of 68 field goals (36.8 percent) over its past three games while Hawaii has assists on 39 of 85 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive UC Davis defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.4 percent of all possessions, the ninth-best rate among Division I teams. Hawaii has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.9 percent through 18 games (ranking the Rainbow Warriors 259th).

