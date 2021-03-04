DeRozan, Spurs to host Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces Oklahoma City in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Spurs are 12-12 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 18-8 in games when scoring 100 or more points.

The Thunder have gone 6-16 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 5-14 when committing more turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 102-99 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 42 points, and Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 48.9% and averaging 20 points. Patty Mills is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 11.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Gilgeous-Alexander has shot 50.8% and is averaging 22.9 points for the Thunder. Theo Maledon is averaging 3.7 assists and 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 44.3% shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 102.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (health and safety protocols), Rudy Gay: out (health and safety protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (illness), Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols).

Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).