Coyotes ride 3-goal 2nd period to 3-2 win over LA Kings

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, left, and Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz scored power-play goals in the second period, and Antti Raanta made 40 saves in the Arizona Coyotes' 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Johan Larsson scored 13 seconds after Schmaltz's goal, and the Coyotes snapped a two-game skid by hanging on in the final minute of their only road game in a 27-day span.

Drew Doughty scored a power-play goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots for the Kings, who couldn't recover from a terrible 3 1/2-minute stretch of the second period. Gabriel Vilardi added a goal in the third, but the Kings took a late penalty and couldn't get a last-ditch equalizer.

Los Angeles returned home from a successful six-game road trip and failed to earn a point for only the second time in 10 games. The Kings have lost three straight after a six-game winning streak.

After opening the game with 29 scoreless minutes, the teams combined for four goals in a frantic 3:27.

Arizona opened the scoring when Jordan Oesterle threaded a cross-ice pass through three Kings sticks to Keller, who banked his seventh goal of the season off the near post.

Doughty tied it 93 seconds later with a rising shot through traffic for his seventh goal. The 2016 Norris Trophy winner has goals in back-to-back games for the first time since the first two games of the 2019-20 season.

Schmaltz put the Coyotes back ahead 1:41 later with a quick shot on another power play, and Larsson capitalized on a turnover moments later for his third goal.

DEWEY ON THE POWER PLAY

Doughty's power-play goal was the 63rd of his career, which began in 2008. Only Montreal's Shea Weber (91) has more man-advantage goals among NHL defensemen during that nearly 13-year span.

WHAT'S NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Kings: Host the St. Louis Blues on Friday.