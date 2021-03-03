James Harden leads Nets past Rockets in Houston return

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) prepares to start prior to the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) AP

James Harden had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in the first meeting with his former Houston teammates and the Brooklyn Nets won 132-114 on Wednesday night to hand the Rockets their 13th straight loss.

The Nets set a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory and have won 10 of their last 11 overall.

It’s the longest skid for the Rockets, who had just eight players available because of injuries, since they dropped 15 in a row in 2001. They’ve had a tough time since Harden was traded Jan. 14 and haven’t won since Feb. 4.

John Wall had a season-high 36 points for Houston, and Victor Oladipo also set his season high with 33.

76ERS 131, UTAH 123, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 40 points and 19 rebounds and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation, and Tobias Harris scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime to lead Philadelphia past Utah in a battle of division leaders.

Ben Simmons added 17 points for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers.

Donovan Mitchell had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the NBA-leading Jazz's second straight loss. Mitchell was ejected with 30.8 seconds left in overtime after picking up his second technical. He got his first with 57.5 seconds remaining in the extra period after arguing a foul call.

PACERS 114, CAVALIERS 111

CLEVELAND (AP) — T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half and had his second career triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise-best 10 steals, leading Indiana past Cavaliers.

McConnell was one off the NBA record of 11 steals set San Antonio’s Larry Kenon on Dec. 26, 1976, at Kansas City, and matched by New Jersey’s Kendall Gill on April 3, 1999, against Miami.

McConnell was 8 of 8 from the field in 36 minutes off the bench, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points to help Indiana snapped a four-game skid. The Pacers overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter.

Collin Sexton had 32 points, 10 assists and three steals for Cleveland. The Cavaliers had won four in a row.

MAVERICKS 87, THUNDER 78

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 13 rebounds with European sidekick Luka Doncic sidelined by a back issue going into his second All-Star appearance, and Dallas beat Oklahoma City.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, Josh Richardson added 16 and Dallas cruised most of the second half without the NBA’s sixth-leading scorer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points for Oklahoma City.

PISTONS 129, RAPTORS 105

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Ellington scored 25 points and Detroit beat virus-depleted Toronto to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ellington was 8 of 11 from 3-point range and the Pistons were 20 for 41 overall from long range. Detroit’s backup had 56 points, with Rodney McGruder and Saben Lee each finishing with 20.

Norman Powell had 36 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry added 21 points.

The Raptors played without Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Coach Nick Nurse and most of his staff also were held out.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but postponed because of the Raptors’ COVID outbreak.

HAWKS 115, MAGIC 112

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young scored 32 points and hit the go-ahead free throws with eight seconds remaining as Atlanta Hawks rallied from 19 down in the second half to beat Orlando.

Atlanta made 9 of 13 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and 21 of 45 in the game to complete their biggest comeback of the season.

Atlanta improved to 2-0 under interim coach Nate McMillan and won consecutive games for the first time in 5 1/2 weeks. McMillan took over Monday when Lloyd Pierce was fired.

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds for Orlando.

BULLS 128, PELICANS 124

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zach LaVine capped a 36-point performance with a driving layup and four free throws during the final minute, and Chicago held off New Orleans.

Coby White scored 25 points for the Bulls. They led by many as 19 and were still up 18 in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans’ late surge pulled them as close as 117-113 on Jaxson Hayes alley-oop dunk as he was fouled with 1:49 left.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 28 points.

HORNETS 135, TIMBERWOLVES 102

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and Charlotte headed into the All-Star break with an easy victory over Minnesota.

The Hornets have alternated wins and losses for the past 11 games, with the victory coming after a loss Monday night at Portland.

The Timberwolves have lost nine in a row and 13 of 14. Minnesota is 0-5 since Chris Finch replaced Ryan Saunders as coach.