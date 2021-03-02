Sports

Houston faces Brooklyn, looks to halt 12-game skid

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (23-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-22, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to stop its 12-game skid when the Rockets take on Brooklyn.

The Rockets are 5-9 on their home court. Houston ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 46.8 points per game in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 12.7.

The Nets are 10-7 on the road. Brooklyn has a 16-4 record against opponents above .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall ranks second on the Rockets scoring 20.4 points per game, and is averaging 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Jae'Sean Tate is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 12.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

James Harden is averaging 25.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 21.7 points and four rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 100.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 49.8% shooting.

Nets: 9-1, averaging 120.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Rodions Kurucs: out (oblique), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (knee), Jeff Green: out (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

