Carolina visits Nashville following overtime win

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (10-11-0, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Nashville Predators after the Hurricanes defeated Florida 3-2 in overtime.

The Predators are 10-11-0 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Nhl. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 14-6-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks fifth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Martin Necas with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Carolina won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with nine goals and has 19 points. Roman Josi has seven assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Vincent Trocheck leads the Hurricanes with 18 points, scoring 11 goals and adding seven assists. Necas has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).