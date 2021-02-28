Hoffenheim fights back for 1-1 at Union Berlin in Bundesliga

Hoffenheim striker Ihlas Bebou, right, overcomes Union goalkeeper Loris Karius and scores the equalizing goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb.28, 2021. (Andreas Gora/Pool via AP) AP

Max Kruse scored on his return for Union Berlin but couldn’t stop Hoffenheim fighting back to draw 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Kruse had been out with a thigh injury since the Berlin derby in December, and the former Germany forward made an immediate impact on his return, converting a penalty in the ninth minute for his seventh goal in 11 appearances.

The 32-year-old was involved in the buildup, too, crossing for Christopher Trimmel, who was fouled by Florian Grillitsch for the penalty.

The visitors regrouped and equalized through Nico Schlotterbeck’s own goal under pressure from Ihlas Bebou in the 29th. Andrej Kramaric crossed the ball and goalkeeper Loris Karius’ attempted clearance rebounded in off his teammate’s shoulder.

Pavel Kaderabek thought he scored a late winner for Hoffenheim but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Union remained seventh and Hoffenheim 11th after 23 rounds.

Bayer Leverkusen was hoping to get back on track in the Bundesliga after its Europa League exit with a win at home over Freiburg, and relegation-threatened Mainz was hosting Augsburg later.

