Kane’s 399th goal pushes Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 2-0

Chicago Blackhawks' Nikita Zadorov, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period for his 399th career goal, Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series.

After combining for 11 goals in the Blackhawks' shootout win Tuesday night, the teams grinded through scoreless hockey before Kane grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:45 of the third.

Carl Soderberg added an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left in the game.

Subban had 26 saves to record his second shutout in 72 NHL games and his first as a member of the Blackhawks. His only other one came on March 21, 2019, when he played for Vegas.

Korpisalo made 25 saves for Columbus.

KANE WATCH

Kane will get a chance to score his 400th goal in Chicago with five straight home games. The Blackhawks star got two in two games against Columbus and stands one away from becoming the fourth player in franchise history to score 400 with the team, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita and longtime star Steve Larmer. The 32-year-old is among the NHL's scoring leaders with 10 goals and 21 assists.

ICE CHIPS

Blackhawks: Subban started for the first time since Feb. 15. Kevin Lankinen started in net the previous three games. ... F Dylan Strome, who is in concussion protocol, was out.

Blue Jackets: Moved F Emil Bemstrom up from the taxi squad Thursday and brought up Fs Zac Dalpe and Ryan MacInnis from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League to the taxi squad. ... Ds Zach Werenski and Michael Del Zotto returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game with injuries.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Return home for a back-to-back against Detroit on Saturday and Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Opens a back-to-back at Nashville on Saturday.

___

