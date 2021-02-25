UC San Diego seeks revenge on UC Irvine

UC San Diego (5-8, 2-8) vs. UC Irvine (12-8, 9-4)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine goes for the season sweep over UC San Diego after winning the previous matchup in San Diego. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 9, when the Anteaters outshot UC San Diego 49.1 percent to 45.6 percent and made 13 more free throws en route to a 79-65 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Collin Welp has put up 14 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Anteaters. Brad Greene has complemented Welp and is putting up 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Tritons have been led by Toni Rocak, who is averaging 12.9 points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TONI: Rocak has connected on 24 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last five games. He's also made 67.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC San Diego is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: UC San Diego has lost its last five road games, scoring 57 points, while allowing 73 per game.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: The UC San Diego offense has made an average of 10.8 3-pointers per game, the fourth-most in Division I. UC Irvine has only averaged 5.1 3-pointers per contest (ranked 265th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25