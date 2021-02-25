SBU looks for home win vs GW

George Washington (4-10, 3-4) vs. Saint Bonaventure (12-3, 10-3)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its fourth straight win over George Washington at Reilly Center. The last victory for the Colonials at Saint Bonaventure was a 79-71 win on Jan. 18, 2014.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive James Bishop is averaging 20.1 points and 5.4 assists to lead the charge for the Colonials. Jamison Battle is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Bonnies have been led by Kyle Lofton, who is averaging 15 points and 5.1 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bishop has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. Bishop has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: George Washington is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Saint Bonaventure is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Bonnies are 2-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Saint Bonaventure defense has held opponents to 62.3 points per game, the 17th-lowest mark in Division I. George Washington has given up an average of 72.8 points through 14 games (ranking the Colonials 221st).

