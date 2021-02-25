Celtics face the Pacers on 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (15-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Celtics take on Indiana.

The Celtics have gone 11-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks seventh in the league allowing just 110.3 points per game while holding opponents to 47% shooting.

The Pacers are 9-8 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana ranks sixth in the league with 26.6 assists per game led by T.J. McConnell averaging 6.6.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics defeated the Pacers 116-111 in their last matchup on Dec. 29. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 27 points, and Victor Oladipo paced Indiana scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum ranks second on the Celtics with 4.5 assists and scores 25.6 points per game. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 21.7 points per game and shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. McConnell is averaging 7.8 assists and 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 46.9% shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, eight steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).