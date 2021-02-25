Sports
American forward Daryl Dike scores 1st goal for Barnsley
American forward Daryl Dike scored his first goal for Barnsley, in the 90th minute of a 2-0 win over Stoke on Wednesday night that extended its unbeaten streak to five in England's second tier League Championship.
Dike, on loan from Orlando in Major League Soccer, put a low, right-footed shot from the edge of the 6-yard box past onrushing goalkeeper Angus Gunn at Oakwell.
The 20-year-old debuted for Barnsley on Feb. 1 after he was obtained on a loan for the rest of the season.
Callum Styles had put Barnsley ahead in the ninth minute.
Barnsley is eighth with 48 points after 31 matches in the 46-game league season. It is one point behind Cardiff, which has played 32 games, for the final berth in the promotion playoffs.
