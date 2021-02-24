Austin Peay looks to sweep Tenn. Tech

Austin Peay (14-10, 10-8) vs. Tennessee Tech (3-22, 3-15)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay goes for the season sweep over Tennessee Tech after winning the previous matchup in Clarksville. The teams last played each other on Jan. 21, when the Governors created 18 Tennessee Tech turnovers and turned the ball over just eight times en route to the 72-69 victory.

STEPPING UP: Tennessee Tech's Jr. Clay has averaged 15.1 points while Damaria Franklin has put up 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 22.1 points and 11.3 rebounds while Mike Peake has put up 10.2 points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 30.8 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Governors are 1-10 when opponents score more than 71.

COLD SPELL: Austin Peay has lost its last three road games, scoring 76.7 points, while allowing 79 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Governors 18th among Division I teams. Tennessee Tech has turned the ball over on 22.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Golden Eagles 325th, nationally).

