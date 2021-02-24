Miami takes on Toronto, seeks 4th straight win

Toronto Raptors (16-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Heat take on Toronto.

The Heat are 7-11 in conference games. Miami is 10-3 when winning the rebound battle and averages 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are 12-8 in conference matchups. Toronto ranks second in the league scoring 15.4 fast break points per game. Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 101-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Norman Powell led Toronto with 23 points, and Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 9.5 rebounds and averages 19.6 points. Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Miami.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 20.6 points and grabbing 7.7 rebounds. DeAndre' Bembry is shooting 71.3% and averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 107.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 43.8% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 40 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Chris Silva: out (hip), Tyler Herro: day to day (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Goran Dragic: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).

Raptors: Kyle Lowry: out (thumb).