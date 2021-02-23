Francis scores 20 to lead Richmond over UMass 79-65

Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond topped UMass 79-65 on Tuesday night.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (13-5, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Grant Golden added 16 points and five assists, and Jacob Gilyard had nine rebounds and six assists.

Dyondre Dominguez had 15 points for the Minutemen (7-5, 6-3). T.J. Weeks Jr. added 14 points and Javohn Garcia had 10.

