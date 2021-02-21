Australian Open: Dominant Djokovic wins 18th major title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Mark Dadswell) AP

A quick look at the last day of the 2021 Australian Open:

Novak Djokovic won his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title overall with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 9-0 in finals at Melbourne Park and closed the gap on rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Slam trophies won by a man. They each have 20. Medvedev took a 20-match winning streak into the final and had won his previous dozen matches against Top 10 players but he was no match for the man who has never lost a semifinal or final at the Australian Open. Djokovic became the second man in history to win at least nine titles at one Grand Slam event; Nadal has won 13 at Roland Garros. This is also the second time Djokovic has won three consecutive Australian Open titles; he also did it from 2011-13. Naomi Osaka won the women's final 6-4, 6-3 over Jennifer Brady on Saturday to collect her second Australian Open championship and fourth Grand Slam title overall. She is 4-0 in major finals.

SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy, high of 21 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit).

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Men's Singles Final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 4 Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Doubles Final: No. 9 Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek beat No. 5 Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

18-0 — Djokovic's combined record in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’d like to thank Rod Laver Arena. I love you each year, more and more. It has been a love affair that keeps growing.” — Djokovic.