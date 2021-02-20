St. Pete’s looks to sweep Marist

Marist (9-8, 7-8) vs. St. Peter's (11-7, 8-5)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter's goes for the season sweep over Marist after winning the previous matchup in Jersey City. The teams last met on Feb. 19, when the Peacocks shot 33.3 percent from the field and went 20 for 25 from the free throw line en route to a five-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The do-everything KC Ndefo has averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 blocks to lead the way for the Peacocks. Daryl Banks III is also a top contributor, accounting for 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Red Foxes have been led by Ricardo Wright, who is averaging 11.2 points.ROCK-SOLID RICARDO: Wright has connected on 35.4 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He's also made 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Marist is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Peacocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Foxes. St. Peter's has 30 assists on 59 field goals (50.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Marist has assists on 21 of 57 field goals (36.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Peter's defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Peacocks 14th among Division I teams. The Marist offense has averaged 63.4 points through 17 games (ranked 306th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25