Titans players, foundation give $130K to social justice orgs

Tennessee Titans players and the team’s foundation have donated more than $130,000 to nine organizations dedicated to social justice.

A news release from the NFL team says players offered personal donations and the The Titans Foundation matched them.

The recipients include 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, which focuses on academic and social development of Black male students in the greater Nashville area; YCWA Amend Together, which engages men and boys to change the culture supporting violence against women and girls; and Project Return, which is dedicated to fresh new starts in the Nashville community for people after incarceration.

The donations were made in collaboration with the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative.