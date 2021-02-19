Anaheim faces division rival Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (7-6-0, seventh in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-8-3, sixth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Division foes Anaheim and Minnesota take the ice.

The Ducks are 6-8-3 against the rest of their division. Anaheim scores 1.9 goals per game, the least in the league. Maxime Comtois leads them with seven total goals.

The Wild are 7-6-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Comtois leads the Ducks with 9 points, scoring seven goals and collecting two assists. Jakob Silfverberg has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Joel Eriksson Ek leads the Wild with five goals and has 9 points. Jordan Greenway has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols).