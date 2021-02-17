Bucks take on the Raptors on 4-game losing streak

Toronto Raptors (13-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (16-12, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup against Toronto after losing four in a row.

The Bucks are 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 2.0.

The Raptors have gone 10-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Norman Powell is averaging two made 3-pointers and scoring 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 121.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 46.7% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 121.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: out (ankle), Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).

Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (ankle), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (ankle).