Philadelphia hosts New York after Laughton’s 3-goal game

New York Rangers (4-7-3, seventh in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-3-2, third in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Philadelphia after Scott Laughton scored three goals in the Flyers' 7-4 win over the Capitals.

The Flyers are 8-3-2 against opponents from the East Division. Philadelphia leads the Nhl shooting 14.9% and averaging 3.5 goals on 23.7 shots per game.

The Rangers are 4-7-3 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Chris Kreider leads the team serving 17 total minutes.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 18 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 11 assists. Jakub Voracek has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with five goals and has 15 points. Ryan Strome has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Rangers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Travis Sanheim: out (covid-19 ).

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Jacob Trouba: day to day (upper body).