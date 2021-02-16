Calgary hosts Vancouver following overtime win

Vancouver Canucks (7-11-1, sixth in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (8-6-1, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the Vancouver Canucks after the Flames took down Vancouver 4-3 in overtime.

The Flames have gone 8-6-1 against division opponents. Calgary has scored 13 power-play goals, converting on 22% of chances.

The Canucks are 7-11-1 against the rest of their division. Vancouver serves 11.6 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with nine goals and has 16 points. Elias Lindholm has eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Olli Juolevi leads the Canucks with a plus-two in 11 games this season. Brock Boeser has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Mikael Backlund: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: None listed.