Arizona St. survives frantic finish in win over Oregon St.

Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) is fouled by Oregon State guard Zach Reichle (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Despite an off-shooting night, Remy Martin scored 23 points and his 3-pointer with 37 seconds left broke a 68-all tie and Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 75-73 in a wild finish on Sunday night.

Martin's go-ahead 3 was the only one he made in a 1-for-6 effort from behind the arc; part of a 5-for-18 overall effort. He made up for it, however, sinking 12 of 16 free throws.

Martin and Holland Woods each sank a pair of foul shots in a 13-second span to seal the win for Arizona State (7-9, 4-6 Pac-12 Conference).

Oregon State's Ethan Thompson made the first of two free throws with 13 seconds left to bring the Beavers within 73-71. Rodrigue Andela secured the offensive rebound and threw it out to Thompson, but a heads-up steal by Jalen House forced a tie-up between Woods and Thompson and the possession arrow favored Arizona State. Woods sank a pair of fouls shots with five seconds to go.

With the win, head coach Bobby Hurley hit the century mark in victories as the Sun Devils' coach. Hurley is 100-78 in six seasons at ASU.

The win was the Sun Devils' 12th straight at home against Oregon State (10-10, 6-8). Thompson led Oregon State with 18 points.

Oregon State returns home to face Utah on Thursday. The Sun Devils next head to Los Angeles to face 20th-ranked Southern California on Wednesday.