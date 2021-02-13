Booker, Paul help Suns beat 76ers for 5th straight victory

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Devin Booker scored 36 points, Chris Paul added 18 points and 10 assists and the rising Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.

The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9. They shot 61% and got a big game from their bench, especially from Dario Saric. He scored 15 points in his first game back after missing 10 straight.

Joel Embiid had 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the 76ers. They have lost two in a row but still hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference at 18-9. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris each added 18 points.

KNICKS 121 ROCKETS 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle and rookie Immanuel Quickley each scored 22 points and New Yorksent Houston to a season-high fifth straight loss.

Derrick Rose added 16 points for New York. The Knicks, who had no problem in their first game after losing starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right hand Friday night in a victory at Washington.

John Wall scored 26 points, and Eric Gordon had 24 for Houston.

PACERS 125, HAWKS 113

ATLANTA (AP) — Doug McDermott scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds and beat Atlanta for its second straight victory.

Indiana scored 41 points in the final period and used a 27-7 run to take control. quarter. Aaron Holiday was the spark with the outcome on the line, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the fourth.

Clint Capela had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Trae Young had 15 points and 14 assists but didn’t attempt a 3-pointer for just the second time in his career. The Hawks have lost six of seven.