Graves, Nickelberry carry Buffalo past W. Michigan 86-54

Jayvon Graves had 16 points to lead six Buffalo players in double figures as the Bulls easily defeated Western Michigan 86-54 on Friday night.

David Nickelberry added 14 points for the Bulls (9-6, 7-4 Mid-American Conference. Josh Mballa chipped in 13 and 12 rebounds, Tra’Von Fagan and Ronaldo Segu scored 11 apiece and Jeenathan Williams added 10.

B. Artis White had 18 points for the Broncos (4-12, 3-8 Mid-American Conference). Greg Lee added nine rebounds.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Broncos this season. Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 85-69 on Jan. 12.

