Boston College-Georgia Tech game moved back a day

The Associated Press

Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham lies on the court briefly after falling during the team's 57-49 loss to Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
ATLANTA

Georgia Tech will get a little extra time to prepare for next week's men's basketball game against Boston College.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has shifted the game at McCamish Pavilion from Tuesday to a noon Wednesday tipoff.

Georgia Tech had been scheduled to play four games in seven days as it makes up contests that were postponed by COVID-19 protocols.

Coming off a loss Wednesday to No. 9 Virginia, the Yellow Jackets were playing at Clemson on Friday night, followed by Sunday's home game against Pittsburgh. Now, they will get two days off before hosting Boston College.

