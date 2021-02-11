Wade hits half-court shot with 4.7 seconds left for Longwood

DeShaun Wade made a half-court shot with 4.7 seconds left and he finished with a career-high 24 points as Longwood beat Gardner-Webb 57-54 on Thursday.

Gardner-Webb guard Jaheam Cornwall had a layup attempt bounce off the rim and it was tapped out to Wade, who took one dribble and launched a shot just behind the half-court line. D'Maurian Williams was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Justin Hill had 15 points for Longwood (7-14, 6-9 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Juan Munoz, the Lancers' leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, scored only three points (1 of 11).

Williams had 13 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (8-13, 7-9).

