Tatum and the Celtics take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (12-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (12-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the Toronto Raptors. Tatum is ninth in the NBA averaging 26.8 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 9-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston has a 12-6 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Raptors are 9-6 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 39.1% from downtown. Norman Powell leads the Raptors shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won 126-114 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Tatum led Boston with 40 points, and Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Kemba Walker is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

VanVleet leads the Raptors averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.4 points per game and shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Chris Boucher is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 12.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 48.2% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 120 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 10 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).

Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (ankle), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), OG Anunoby: out (calf).