Los Angeles faces Memphis, aims for 5th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-6, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Lakers take on Memphis.

The Lakers have gone 13-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 18-5 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Grizzlies are 4-5 in Western Conference play. Memphis ranks second in the league scoring 53.4 points per game in the paint led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 11.1.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 94-92 in their last matchup on Jan. 5. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 27 points, and Valanciunas paced Memphis scoring 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Lakers. James is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 27.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Valanciunas has shot 55.6% and is averaging 15.7 points for the Grizzlies. Xavier Tillman is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 8.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 109.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 44.9% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 44 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 10 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Alex Caruso: out (hand), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Sean McDermott: out (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De'Anthony Melton: out (shoulder).