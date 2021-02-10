Arkansas ends 8-game losing streak to Kentucky, 81-80

Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson, middle, shoots while defended by Arkansas' Jalen Tate, left, and Justin Smith (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp) AP

Jalen Tate scored 15 points, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Davonte Davis made a steal on the ensuing possession as Arkansas edged Kentucky 81-80 on Tuesday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the series.

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz sank a 3-pointer from the right wing with 12.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats an 80-79 lead. Davis had a contested layup roll off the rim at the other end, but Tate grabbed the offensive rebound in traffic and was fouled. After Tate’s go-ahead free throw, Kentucky got it to 7-footer Olivier Sarr at midcourt, but Davis intercepted his pass.

Moses Moody added 14 points for Arkansas (15-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference). Connor Vanover scored 12 points and JD Notae had 11.

Brandon Boston Jr. scored 17 points to lead Kentucky (5-13, 4-7). Sarr had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Mintz and Devin Askew added 11 points apiece and Keion Brooks Jr. had 10.

Arkansas led 72-60 with 6:11 remaining before Mintz’s 3-pointer gave Kentucky its first lead since 40-39 early in the second half. The Razorbacks made 15 of 17 free throws in the second half and finished 18 of 23.

Kentucky coach John Calipari announced Monday night that five-star freshman guard Terrence Clarke was out for four weeks with a right leg injury suffered in a game against North Carolina on Dec. 19. He's played in just seven games.

Arkansas, which has won five of its last six games, plays at Missouri on Saturday. Kentucky hosts Auburn on Saturday looking to end a four-game losing streak.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Clarke suffered a leg, not ankle, injury and is projected to miss four weeks.