Cavaliers F Nance out up to 6 weeks with broken left hand

Cavaliers versatile forward Larry Nance Jr. could miss six weeks with a broken left hand, a tough blow for a Cleveland team sliding after a strong start.

Nance, who has missed recent games with a sprained right wrist, broke the fourth metacarpal in his hand during the first quarter of Saturday night's 124-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The team did not say if Nance will need surgery.

Nance's loss is a setback for the Cavaliers, who have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season but are in the midst of a challenging stretch. Cleveland has lost three straight, five of six and will begin a five-game road trip — all against playoff contenders — on Monday in Phoenix.

The 28-year-old Nance is perhaps the team's best all-around player. He can play down low and on the perimeter and Nance, who is in his fourth season with Cleveland, ranks second in the league with 1.9 steals per game.

Nance is averaging 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games.

The Cavs had had more than their share of injuries already this season.

Five-time All-Star Kevin Love hasn't played since Dec. 27 due to a severely strained calf. He began doing on-court work earlier this week and said Saturday he's getting close to playing.