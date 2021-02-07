Grizzlies take on the Raptors on 3-game losing streak

Toronto Raptors (10-13, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to end its three-game slide when the Grizzlies take on Toronto.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-6 at home. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.1 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 10.2 boards.

The Raptors are 4-8 on the road. Toronto ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 24.7 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.0.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 18.6 points per game, and is averaging 2.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Sean McDermott: out (shoulder), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), OG Anunoby: out (calf).