Ottawa hosts Edmonton, aims to stop home losing streak

Edmonton Oilers (6-7-0, fourth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-9-1, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Edmonton looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Senators are 2-9-1 against opponents in the North Division. Ottawa averages 11.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 20 total minutes.

The Oilers are 6-7-0 in division games. Edmonton ranks seventh in the Nhl with 31.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 2, Edmonton won 4-2. Jesse Puljujarvi scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle leads the Senators with four goals and has 6 points. Mike Reilly has four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-11 in 13 games this season. Connor McDavid has 21 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 5.1 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with a .857 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.